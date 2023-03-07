Two Sigma Ventures LP Sells 903,400 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Two Sigma Ventures LP decreased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 903,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903,400 shares during the quarter. Recursion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 100.0% of Two Sigma Ventures LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Two Sigma Ventures LP owned approximately 0.52% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,935,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,514,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 581,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,853 and have sold 141,796 shares valued at $1,151,111. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 170,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,733. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.33. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

