U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,493 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.51% of Silvercorp Metals worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 524,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,226. The stock has a market cap of $547.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Further Reading

