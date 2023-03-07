U S Global Investors Inc. Has $195.16 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,999,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 472,863 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises about 12.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $195,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 447,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,538,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,565,000 after purchasing an additional 159,319 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 139,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines Trading Up 4.1 %

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. 5,244,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

