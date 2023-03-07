U S Global Investors Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

RRC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. 1,051,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

