U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271,709 shares during the period. Embraer comprises about 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Embraer by 268.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

ERJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 357,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,996. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 173.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

