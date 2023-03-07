U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 685,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.23% of Sandstorm Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $86,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $1,292,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 2,586,257 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $4,323,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAND. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

SAND stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,793. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.