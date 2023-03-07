U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,000 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 752,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

