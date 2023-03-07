U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 544,418 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824,603 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 544,418 shares during the quarter. Tripadvisor comprises 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.30% of Tripadvisor worth $40,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,929 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.17 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wolfe Research cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

