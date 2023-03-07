U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $3.02 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 939,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.09% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 21.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 3,375,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,572,796. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

