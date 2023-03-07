U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $32.93 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,393,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,927,000. Sabre comprises about 2.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.95% of Sabre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. 1,803,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,725. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.84. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

