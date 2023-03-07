U S Global Investors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. 240,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,426. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.