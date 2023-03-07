UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,845,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,134,047 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Pfizer worth $1,087,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,802,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,074,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.



