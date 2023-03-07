UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,374,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 725,301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of QUALCOMM worth $607,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.34. 2,370,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,325. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

