UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,487 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,288,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.57.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $311.45. 922,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.55 and a 200 day moving average of $341.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $295.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

