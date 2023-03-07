UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Charles Schwab worth $559,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

