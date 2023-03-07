UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $441.27 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,126,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 293,294 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $441,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,244,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.