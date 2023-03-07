UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $683.59 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $683,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,230. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.94 and a 200 day moving average of $239.48. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

