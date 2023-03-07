UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 48,641 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.92% of Ameriprise Financial worth $515,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.27. 124,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,182. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

