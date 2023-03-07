Ulysses Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.3% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. 7,803,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,764,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

