Ulysses Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after acquiring an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.24. 1,871,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,862. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.