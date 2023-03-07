Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.91. The company had a trading volume of 529,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.06 and its 200 day moving average is $255.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

