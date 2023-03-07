Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock makes up about 2.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.39% of NortonLifeLock worth $45,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

