Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,682 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.