Unigestion Holding SA Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.08% of Waters worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Waters by 18.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.23. 98,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.37. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

