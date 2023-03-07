Unigestion Holding SA Has $10.50 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.