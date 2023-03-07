Unigestion Holding SA Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,775 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,792. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

