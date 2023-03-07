Unigestion Holding SA Has $36.52 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 79,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 71.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $487.07. 1,205,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,284. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.73 and its 200-day moving average is $495.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

