Unigestion Holding SA Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,712. The company has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average of $201.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

