Unigestion Holding SA Has $5.50 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.00. The company had a trading volume of 528,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,299. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $346.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.45 and a 200 day moving average of $339.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

