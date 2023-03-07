Unigestion Holding SA Has $54.07 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,638 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 3.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock worth $1,091,335,254. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,303. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.89. The stock has a market cap of $376.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.