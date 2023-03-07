Unigestion Holding SA Has $56.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,925 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 3.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $56,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.42. 562,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $129.36. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

