Unigestion Holding SA Has $6.01 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

NYSE RJF traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $106.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,592. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

