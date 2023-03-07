Unigestion Holding SA Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 1,200,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,280. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

