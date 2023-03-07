Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $754,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. 444,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.