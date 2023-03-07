Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,013,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,345,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 255,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. 8,133,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,067,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. The company has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

