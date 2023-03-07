Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,290 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America comprises 1.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.18% of Packaging Co. of America worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,023,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,027 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,109. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

