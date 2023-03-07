Unigestion Holding SA Sells 13,830 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

CHRW stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 319,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,130. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

