Unigestion Holding SA Takes $6.75 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $57,920,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

