Unigestion Holding SA Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.10. 848,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,712. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

