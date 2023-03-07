Unio Capital LLC Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Unio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 5.6% of Unio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH stock traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $362.88. The company had a trading volume of 463,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,834. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

