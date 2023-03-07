Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New $748,000 Investment in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Paya as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paya during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paya by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paya by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA remained flat at $9.74 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 162.36 and a beta of 0.36. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

