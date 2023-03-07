Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 95,000 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Viasat comprises about 2.8% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Viasat as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 522.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Viasat Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Viasat

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 296,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $271,242 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

