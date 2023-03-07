Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Sells 34,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 1.6% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.1 %

OXY traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. 5,286,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,328,454. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.