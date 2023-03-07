Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes $3.84 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000. Expedia Group comprises approximately 3.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,768. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $203.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.