Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 139,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,927 shares of company stock worth $829,821. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.