Unionview LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,709,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.06. 85,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,855. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

