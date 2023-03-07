Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.20% of Esquire Financial worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Price Performance

ESQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,703. The company has a market cap of $357.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,745.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.