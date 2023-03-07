Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,902 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $5,187,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after buying an additional 336,375 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 250,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

