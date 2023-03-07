Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.44 or 0.00029032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and $95.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00386231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000824 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.4021498 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 622 active market(s) with $70,069,684.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.