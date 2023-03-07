United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

UBCP stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.22. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

